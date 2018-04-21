ENTERTAINMENT

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sends special message to student who invited him to prom

STILLWATER, Minnesota (WPVI) --
A high school student in Minnesota got quite the surprise this week when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hijacked her school's morning announcements to deliver a message.

Video posted to the Stillwater Area High School Facebook page shows high school senior Katie Kelzenberg stunned as she listened to a message from Johnson, which he recorded after she sent a Tweet inviting him to her senior prom.

Johnson stated that he would unfortunately be unable to attend the prom due to his filming schedule.

However, as a gift to her, he rented out a local movie theatre for Kelzenberg and 232 of her closest friends to see his latest movie "Rampage", with snacks and drinks all on him.

He also encouraged a "chivalrous, gentleman of a boy" to ask Kelzenberg to prom, or if she so desired, to just go with her friends and have fun.



Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentthe rockactorcelebrityprom
