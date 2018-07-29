U.S. & WORLD

Earliest known David Bowie recording going to auction

EMBED </>More Videos

Earliest known David Bowie recording going to auction. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on July 29, 2018. (WPVI)

The earliest known studio recording of late music legend David Bowie is going up for auction.

It is a tape featuring 16-year-old Bowie singing lead for a group called The Konrads.

The tape was rejected, and only recently found by the band's former drummer.

Omega Auctions expects the tape to fetch at least $13,000 during bidding next month.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worlddavid bowieauction
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Suspected dating app killer refuses to leave cell to appear in court
Rep. John Lewis hospitalized, under 'routine observation'
3 dead, 7 injured in shooting in New Orleans
Northern California wildfire raging into its fourth day
More u.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Musikfest - 10 Great Nights of Headline Entertainment
Next 'Star Wars' film to use unreleased Fisher footage
Rain delays Billy Joel concert in Philly
Rick Williams stars in the musical Annie in Moorestown
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Authorities investigate deadly police-involved shooting in Lehigh County
Police: Accused killer assaults officers, steals cruiser in West Philly
Vigil held for victim in fatal hit-and-run in West Philadelphia
Northern California wildfire raging into its fourth day
Police investigate crash on Broad Street
1 dead, 3 injured following Trenton crash
Crash halts I-95 traffic in Northeast Philadelphia
Family displaced by Frankford house fire
Show More
Juvenile escapes from Wilmington detention facility
NJ woman who lost husband, 4 daughters in Del. crash speaks out
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Man killed doing electrical work in South Philadelphia
Children from the Casey Cares Foundation meet the Eagles
More News