PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With indoor dining on hold in Philadelphia, East Passyunk Avenue is closing its streets to traffic to offer for more outdoor dining space.
East Passyunk will close to cars for a weekend and allow eateries and shops to expand their outdoor options.
They're calling it "Open on the Ave."
"There's an anxiety of going inside right now so that we can expand on this beautiful open wide space, it should be a really beautiful thing," says Casey Parker, the owner of Pistolas Del Sur.
Lined with restaurants and small businesses, five blocks will be traffic-free from July 10 through the 12.
Almost 30 restaurants, like Pistolas del Sur, will be able to triple their outdoor tables, which will be spaced at least six feet apart.
"It's going to be seated tables on more of the street," Parker says. "It will help businesses out and allow people to socialize safely."
The East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District says the closures will span East Passyunk from Dickinson Street to Broad Street.
Philadelphia's East Passyunk Avenue to close to traffic to expand outdoor dining next weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More