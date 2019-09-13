Arts & Entertainment

Eddie Money, singer-songwriter whose hits included 'Two Tickets to Paradise,' dies at 70, family says

Eddie Money, the singer-songwriter best known for such radio-friendly hits as "Two Tickets to Paradise," "Baby Hold On" and "Take Me Home Tonight," died Friday, his family said. He was 70.

"The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning," a statement said. "It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. It's so hard to imagine our world without him, however he will live on forever through his music."

Money had recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer.

In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for "Take Me Home Tonight," which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.


PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmusicmusic newsobituarycancer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 killed in Plymouth Township head-on crash, captured on dashcam
3 NJ teens file lawsuit against e-cigarette manufacturer Juul
Google Earth helps find body of Florida man missing since 1997
Young mom cleared of killing her newborn baby
Philly CEO heads to Bahamas to help with recovery efforts
2 injured in Roosevelt Boulevard crash in Feltonville
AccuWeather: Clouds, some sun, much cooler today
Show More
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
Democratic debate: Fiery exchanges over costs of health care
Neighbors in South Philadelphia on lookout for serial burglar
Mistrial declared for man accused of shooting Philly police officer
Old Navy plans to open 800 new stores
More TOP STORIES News