Elton John kicks off farewell tour in Allentown

Elton John kicks off farewell tour in Allentown. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 9, 2018.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Music legend Elton John kicked off his final world concert tour in Allentown.

"The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" consists of more than 300 shows around the world, including two shows in Philadelphia.

The 71-year-old will perform at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The tour is scheduled to last until 2021.

Elton says the show will feature never-before-seen graphics and video from his 50-year career.

