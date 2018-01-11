ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Eminem, Kendrick Lamar headline 2018 Firefly Festival lineup

Eminem performs on stage at the MTV Movie Awards, on Sunday, April 13, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision for MTV/AP Images)

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, and The Killers will be headlining this summer's Firefly Festival.

The lineup, which was announced Thursday morning, also includes: Odesza, Lil Wayne, Logic, Martin Garrix, Sza, alt-J, Portugal. The Man, Foster The People, MGMT, Mike D, Vance Joy, Big Gigantic, Jimmy Eat World, and Chromeo.
The full list is below:



The Firefly Festival takes place June 14 through June 17 at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware.

Passes go on sale on Friday, January 12th at 10 a.m.

Online: https://fireflyfestival.com/
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentfirefly music festivaleminemkendrick lamarDover
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News