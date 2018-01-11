DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, and The Killers will be headlining this summer's Firefly Festival.
The lineup, which was announced Thursday morning, also includes: Odesza, Lil Wayne, Logic, Martin Garrix, Sza, alt-J, Portugal. The Man, Foster The People, MGMT, Mike D, Vance Joy, Big Gigantic, Jimmy Eat World, and Chromeo.
The full list is below:
The Firefly Festival takes place June 14 through June 17 at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware.
Passes go on sale on Friday, January 12th at 10 a.m.
Online: https://fireflyfestival.com/
