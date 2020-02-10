Eminem surprises 2020 Oscars with 'Lose Yourself' performance

Eminem made a surprise appearance and performed "Lose Yourself," a best original song winner in 2003 from the soundtrack to "8 Mile." His performance rocked the Dolby Theatre - Zazie Beetz was among the many who rapped along, and Billie Eilish watched with her jaw dropped.
The appearance was a big deal for the awards show after Eminem didn't perform as a nominee in '03. In a tweet after his performance, he referenced the 2003 show: "Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy Sorry it took me 18 years to get here."
Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020
Backstage producer Lynette Howell Taylor was especially excited, save for a momentary panic that he didn't have his mic. Afterward, she squealed "We did it!" Fitting for a performance that required a few bleeps, Howell Taylor also let out some expletives of her own in excitement.
