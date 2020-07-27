Emmy nominations 2020: See the full list of nominees

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"
Ted Danson, "The Good Place"
Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
Rachel Brosnahan, "Maisel"
Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"
Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
Issa Rae, "Insecure"
Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"
"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live! "
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
"The Late Show with Steven Colbert"
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"
Brian Cox, "Succession"
Billy Porter, "Pose"
Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
Laura Linney, "Ozark"
Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
Zendaya, "Euphoria"
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
"The Masked Singer"
"Nailed It!"
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
"Top Chef"
"The Voice"
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons
Hugh Jackman
Paul Mescal
Jeremy Pope
Mark Ruffalo
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett
Shira Haas
Regina King
Octavia Spencer
Kerry Washington
Outstanding Limited Series
"Little Fires Everywhere"
"Mrs. America"
"Unbelievable"
"Unorthodox"
"Watchmen"
Outstanding Comedy Series
"Curb Your Enthusiasm"
"Dead To Me"
"The Good Place"
"Insecure"
"The Kominsky Method"
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
"Schitt's Creek"
"What We Do In The Shadows"
Outstanding Drama Series
"Better Call Saul," AMC
"The Crown," Netflix
"The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu
"Killing Eve," BBC America
"The Mandalorian," Disney+
"Ozark," Netflix
"Stranger Things," Netflix
"Succession," HBO
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Primetime Emmy Awards for the third time, which is set to air Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
