Emmy nominations 2020: See the full list of nominees

LOS ANGELES -- See the full list of nominees for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards:Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"Ted Danson, "The Good Place"Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"Rachel Brosnahan, "Maisel"Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"Issa Rae, "Insecure"Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish""The Daily Show with Trevor Noah""Full Frontal with Samantha Bee""Jimmy Kimmel Live! ""Last Week Tonight with John Oliver""The Late Show with Steven Colbert"Jason Bateman, "Ozark"Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"Brian Cox, "Succession"Billy Porter, "Pose"Jeremy Strong, "Succession"Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"Olivia Colman, "The Crown"Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"Laura Linney, "Ozark"Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"Zendaya, "Euphoria""The Masked Singer""Nailed It!""RuPaul's Drag Race""Top Chef""The Voice"Jeremy IronsHugh JackmanPaul MescalJeremy PopeMark RuffaloCate BlanchettShira HaasRegina KingOctavia SpencerKerry Washington"Little Fires Everywhere""Mrs. America""Unbelievable""Unorthodox""Watchmen""Curb Your Enthusiasm""Dead To Me""The Good Place""Insecure""The Kominsky Method""The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel""Schitt's Creek""What We Do In The Shadows""Better Call Saul," AMC"The Crown," Netflix"The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu"Killing Eve," BBC America"The Mandalorian," Disney+"Ozark," Netflix"Stranger Things," Netflix"Succession," HBO Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Primetime Emmy Awards for the third time, which is set to air Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC.