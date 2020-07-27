emmys

Emmy nominations 2020: See the full list of nominees

"Better Call Saul," "The Crown," "The Handmaid's Tale," "Killing Eve," "The Mandalorian," "Ozark," "Stranger Things," "Succession" earned nominations for Outstanding Drama Series.

"Better Call Saul," "The Crown," "The Handmaid's Tale," "Killing Eve," "The Mandalorian," "Ozark," "Stranger Things," "Succession" earned nominations for Outstanding Drama Series.

LOS ANGELES -- See the full list of nominees for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"
Ted Danson, "The Good Place"
Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
Rachel Brosnahan, "Maisel"
Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"
Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
Issa Rae, "Insecure"
Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Outstanding Variety Talk Series
"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"
"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live! "
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
"The Late Show with Steven Colbert"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"
Brian Cox, "Succession"
Billy Porter, "Pose"
Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
Laura Linney, "Ozark"
Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Outstanding Reality Competition Program
"The Masked Singer"
"Nailed It!"
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
"Top Chef"
"The Voice"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons
Hugh Jackman
Paul Mescal
Jeremy Pope
Mark Ruffalo

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett
Shira Haas
Regina King
Octavia Spencer
Kerry Washington

Outstanding Limited Series
"Little Fires Everywhere"

"Mrs. America"
"Unbelievable"
"Unorthodox"
"Watchmen"

Outstanding Comedy Series
"Curb Your Enthusiasm"
"Dead To Me"
"The Good Place"
"Insecure"
"The Kominsky Method"
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
"Schitt's Creek"
"What We Do In The Shadows"

Outstanding Drama Series
"Better Call Saul," AMC
"The Crown," Netflix
"The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu
"Killing Eve," BBC America
"The Mandalorian," Disney+
"Ozark," Netflix
"Stranger Things," Netflix
"Succession," HBO

Click here to see the full list of Emmy nominees.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Primetime Emmy Awards for the third time, which is set to air Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC.

Join us on Sunday, September 20, for the Emmys on ABC.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX, Hulu, Disney+ and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentemmysaward showstelevisionhollywoodotrcprimetime emmy awards
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
EMMYS
Leslie Jones to host 2020 Emmy nominations announcement
Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult on the raunch and heart of 'The Great'
Season two of 'Ramy' on Hulu is about facing our discomfort
Hulu's 'The Handmaid's Tale' stars dish on the popular series
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ESPN: Phillies vs. Yankees postponed, more Marlins test positive
Philly man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend at train station
AMBER ALERT issued for missing 2-year-old in Delaware
LIVE: AG Barr testifies at much-anticipated House hearing
Dashcam Video: Good Samaritans pull driver from burning car
2 shootings within hours on same city block
Pedestrian struck in Evesham Township
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Heat Advisory, Spotty Strong Storms Today
Dueling protests in N.J. after business puts up controversial banner
More than 700 attend N.J. party, ignore social distancing
Morning Moms: Recreating Disney characters
Warning about mysterious seeds being mailed: What you should know
More TOP STORIES News