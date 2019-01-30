ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Entertainer Gregory Hines honored with Black Heritage Series postage stamp

The Postal Service is honoring Gregory Hines with a stamp. ((Jack Mitchell/U.S. Postal Service via AP))

NEW YORK --
The U.S. Postal Service is honoring entertainer Gregory Hines with a Black Heritage Series stamp.

Acting chief postal inspector Gary Barksdale is hosting the first day of issue ceremony Monday at the Peter Norton Symphony Space in New York.

Hines, who was known for his unique style of tap dancing, won a Tony Award in 1992 for "Jelly's Last Jam." He died of cancer at age 57 in 2003.

The forever stamp features Hines smiling on one knee with one foot raised to show the taps on the bottom of his shoe.

