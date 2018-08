EMBED >More News Videos Some major stars are ready to battle it out for some major awards.

EMBED >More News Videos We bid farewell to the last local contestant on Idol.

Aunyea dishes on the royal guest. Plus, music royalty Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars lead a stacked field of nominees at the Billboard Music Awards.----------Aunyea Lachelle brings you the latest in entertainment news and pop culture. Check out Entertainment Now exclusively on the new 6abc app and at 6abc app