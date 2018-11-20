Escape from Philadelphia to Charleston on a budget

Thankfully, there are plenty of regular, relatively-inexpensive flights between Philadelphia and Charleston. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked with the trendy adventurer in mind.
Flight deals to Charleston
Currently, the cheapest flights between Philadelphia and Charleston are if you leave on January 2 and return from South Carolina on January 5. Frontier Airlines currently has roundtrip tickets for $74.
There are also deals to be had in February. If you fly out of Philadelphia on February 20 and return from Charleston on February 23, Frontier Airlines can get you there and back for $109 roundtrip.
Top Charleston hotels
To plan your stay, here are some of Charleston's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do, and customer satisfaction.
The Mills House Wyndham Grand Hotel (115 Meeting St.)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, consider The Mills House Wyndham Grand Hotel. The hotel has a 4.6-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $123.
Set in the heart of Charleston, this reconstruction of an 1853 hotel is close to the Gibbes Museum of Art, the Charleston County Courthouse and all that Meeting and King Streets have to offer. Additional attractions include the nearby market.
The Market Pavilion Hotel (225 E. Bay St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to treat yourself, there's The Market Pavilion Hotel. Rooms are currently set at $199/night.
Set in the heart of Charleston, this hotel is located right beside the open-air market, close to Waterfront Park, bars, restaurants and shops.
Belmond Charleston Place (205 Meeting St.)
If you're looking to treat yourself, try Belmond Charleston Place. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $249/night.
Featured Charleston restaurants
Charleston has plenty of topnotch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
The FIG (232 Meeting St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
One of Charleston's most popular restaurants is The FIG, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 40 reviews on Skyscanner.
"Fig is a great place to eat if you can get a reservation ahead of time, " wrote visitor Wythe. "It is not a place to just walk in to get a quick bite. Menu changes daily which makes it interesting."
Halls Chophouse (434 King St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another popular dining destination is Halls Chophouse, with 4.9 stars from 31 reviews.
Halls Chophouse is a family inspiration that has taken shape over many years. With an experienced team from the kitchen to the dining room, Halls Chophouse will offer superior dishes and service.
"Absolutely delicious, " wrote reviewer Maria. "Everything tasted fresh and the staff was so friendly. They truly made it an unforgettable experience."
Hominy Grill (207 Rutledge Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Also worth considering is Hominy Grill.
Nationally acclaimed and locally beloved, Hominy Grill is a Charleston institution serving classic southern specialties.
"Very popular for brunch and known for its southern cuisine, " wrote Lois. "Its grits and shrimp are fantastic and it also has excellent Bloody Mary's. Try to go early because a line generally forms on Saturday and Sunday morning."
Slightly North of Broad (192 E. Bay St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, there's Slightly North of Broad.
"I had the sweet potato tamale and my friend had beef carpaccio, " wrote Joleen."They were recommended by the bartender as her favorites and both very good. Restaurant is also know as SNOB - ask an employee how they came up with the name!"
What to see and do in Charleston
Not sure what to do in Charleston, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
Downtown Charleston (King Street)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is Downtown Charleston.
The historic area of Downtown Charleston, South Carolina is an experience not soon forgotten by the thousands of tourists who visit there each year. The main feature is the historic row homes, many of which have been renovated and restored to their original Revolutionary War appearances. Additionally, visitors can also spend time in Fort Sumter, a Revolutionary War fort which participated in many battles during both the Revolutionary and Civil War eras.
"Downtown offers many options - shopping, great eating, sightseeing, etc, " wrote visitor Sarah. "Take a carriage tour or just walk the battery and market."
The Battery
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
The Battery is another popular destination.
This iconic landmark was built as a defensive seawall and promenade.
"This is a waterfront park consisting of park benches under the oaks, " wrote visitor Tracy. "As a tourist, the draw is walking through the beautiful "South of Broad" homes."
Charleston Waterfront Park (1 Vendue Range)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, consider checking out Charleston Waterfront Park.
Bring your entire family to view the calming dance of the water fountains as you enjoy a picnic in the park. You can even let the children play under the cooling water of the fountain.
"Going to the park doesn't cost a thing and kids can splash in the fountain, " wrote visitor Tracy. "There are beautiful sturdy shaded porch swings, which if you get lucky or patient you can relax in. There are picnic areas, however access to public bathrooms is very limited so be aware of that."