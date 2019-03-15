Escape from Philadelphia to Detroit on a budget

It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from Philadelphia to Detroit in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.
So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.
Flight deals to Detroit
The cheapest flights between Philadelphia and Detroit are if you leave on April 30 and return from Michigan on May 2. Spirit Airlines currently has tickets for $158, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had earlier in April. If you fly out of Philadelphia on April 2 and return from Detroit on April 5, jetBlue can get you there and back for $180 roundtrip.
Top Detroit hotels
To plan your stay, here are some of Detroit's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The MotorCity Casino Hotel (2901 Grand River Ave.)
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The MotorCity Casino Hotel. The hotel has a 4.7-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $178.
This Detroit casino hotel is near the Masonic Temple and Fox Theatre.
The Atheneum (1000 Brush Ave.)
Another 4.7-star option is The Atheneum. Rooms are currently set at $129/night.
Situated in Detroit, this family-friendly hotel is near the Campus Martius Park, GM Renaissance Center and Ford Field.
The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit (1114 Washington Blvd.)
If you're looking to treat yourself, there's The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit. With a 4.7-star rating on Skyscanner, the hotel is one of the most luxurious in the city. Rooms are currently listed for $179/night.
Local restaurant picks
Don't miss Detroit's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are two of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.
Slows Bar BQ (2138 Michigan Ave.)
First things first: where to get barbecue. For a popular option, check out Slows Bar BQ, which has an average of 4.8 stars out of 22 reviews on Skyscanner.
"If you love baby back ribs, this place serves them sliding off the bone," wrote visitor Lou.
Green Dot Stables (2200 W. Lafayette Blvd.)
For another popular option, check out the Green Dot Stables, with five stars from six reviews.
"The menu at Green Dot Stables is very eclectic. Each slider, side, salad or dessert you get ranges from $2 to $3," wrote reviewer Kenny.
Featured Detroit attractions
Detroit is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are some popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
The Detroit Institute of Arts (5200 Woodward Ave.)
First up is The Detroit Institute of Arts, with 4.7 stars from 45 reviews.
Visit the Detroit Institute of Arts for a chance to immerse yourself in global artwork and robust collections. The museum features over 60,000 collections, including pieces from America, Asia, Africa and Europe.
The Henry Ford Museum (20900 Oakwood Blvd.)
The Henry Ford Museum is another popular destination, with 4.7 stars from 23 reviews. It is located in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn.
Surround yourself with a vast collection of items of historical significance. The building is packed with exhibits featuring themes that range from early aviation to famous inventions and cars.
Greenfield Village (20900 Oakwood Blvd.)
Lastly, consider checking out the Greenfield Village. It checks in with 4.8 stars from 11 reviews on Skyscanner.
"This is a great place to spend the day learning about history. My favorite part was Edison's workshop," wrote visitor Yvonne.
---
