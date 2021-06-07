marvel

Everything to know about Marvel's 'Loki' on Disney+: Release date, cast & more

EMBED <>More Videos

Behind the scenes of Marvel's 'Loki'

LOS ANGELES -- Marvel fans, get ready: one of the MCU's favorite villains is getting his own show. Here's everything to know about "Loki" before it premieres on Disney+ this week.

"Loki" plot



Tom Hiddleston reprises his film role of Loki in the new series named for the Marvel character and set after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Loki is forced to help fix the break in time that he caused, with one scene a promise of the lively ride to be expected from the god of mischief: Confronted about his past - which includes, he's reminded, literally stabbing people "in the back like 50 times" - Loki's cheeky reply is, "Well, I'll never do it again."



When will "Loki" be released on Disney+?



"Loki" will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9. While most other Disney+ series drop new episodes on Fridays, all six "Loki" episodes will be released on Wednesdays.

SEE ALSO: Heroes assemble: Here's a full list of the upcoming Marvel release dates
EMBED More News Videos

On The Red Carpet presents a sneak peek at upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows, as well as the new Avengers Campus at California Adventure.



"Loki" cast, crew



In addition to Hiddleston, the series features Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Kate Herron directed the series, and Michael Waldron is credited as the head writer. Executive producers include Hiddleston, Herron, Waldron and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige as well as Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Stephen Broussard. Kevin R. Wright and Trevor Waterson are co-executive producers.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionmarveldisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MARVEL
Here's a full list of the upcoming Marvel release dates
Issa Rae joins 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' sequel
Avengers Campus is now open: Take a look inside
Marvel stuntwoman challenges Bobby Bones in Nat Geo show
TOP STORIES
Hit-and-run driver wanted for killing woman in Kensington
Philly to hold vaccine sweepstakes with advantage to some ZIP codes
Student killed in crash just hours after attending prom
AccuWeather: Temps in the 90s again; heat advisory in effect
FDA approves first new Alzheimer's drug in nearly 20 years
1st cruise ship sails from North America since 2020
Family wants justice after Dunkin' manager killed: 'This didn't have to happen'
Show More
Activist Mark Segal on the fight for LGBTQ+ rights past and present
Officials: 4 fires on property of McNeal Mansion; main building not impacted
Another COVID side effect: Many kids head to summer school
Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status
Jeff Bezos going into space on July 20
More TOP STORIES News