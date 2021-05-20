Everything to know about new 'Cruella' film: Release date, cast and more

'Cruella' cast, synopsis

Original. Criminal. Dressed to kill. 🖤 Here's your first listen of Florence + the Machine’s new song “Call Me Cruella” from the #Cruella Soundtrack. Hear the soundtrack May 21 and see the film in theaters and on #DisneyPlus with Premier Access May 28. Additional fee required. pic.twitter.com/GBaqkGP981 — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) May 10, 2021

Emma Stone stars in "Cruella," which reveals the untold origin story of Disney's most infamous villain. Here's a look at everything to know about the film.In addition to Stone as the film's title character, the cast also includes Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mark Strong.The crew includes director Craig Gillespie; producers Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt and Kristin Burr; and costume designer Jenny Beavan.Here's Disney's official synopsis for the film:The film will be released in the United States on May 28, hitting theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access at the same time. On Disney+, the film will require an active subscription to the streaming service as well as a one-time additional fee.The "Cruella" soundtrack will be released on May 21. It will include "Call me Cruella," an all-new original song performed by Florence + The Machine, that will also be featured in the film."Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were Disney songs, and the villains often got the best numbers," Florence Welch said of the song in a news release, "so to help create and perform a song for 'Cruella' is the fulfillment of a long-held childhood dream."