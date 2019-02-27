ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Explore the best of Nassau with cheap flights from Philadelphia

According to Conde Nast, the Bahamas was among 2018's must-visit destinations. If you're considering a tropical vacation, why not Nassau, the Bahamian capital? It lies on the island of New Providence, with neighboring Paradise Island, which is accessible via Nassau Harbor bridges.

A popular cruise ship stop, the city has a hilly landscape and is known for beaches as well as its offshore coral reefs, popular for diving and snorkeling. It retains many of its typical pastel-colored British colonial buildings, like the pink-hued Government House.

It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from Philadelphia to Nassau in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.

So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.

Cheapest Nassau flights




Currently, the cheapest flights between Philadelphia and Nassau are if you leave on March 26 and return from the Bahamas on April 2. JetBlue currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $349.

There are also deals to be had earlier in March. If you fly out of Philadelphia on March 20 and return from Nassau on March 27, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $357 roundtrip.

Top Nassau hotels




To plan your stay, here are some of Nassau's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

The Melia Nassau Beach Resort (West Bay Street)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Melia Nassau Beach Resort. The hotel has a four-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $189.

This beachfront resort is near Cable Beach and the attached Cable Beach Golf Club.

The Reef Atlantis (1 Casino Drive)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

There's also the 4.4-star rated The Reef Atlantis, which has rooms for $179/night.

"The hotel is situated in a breathtaking location and it has its own beautiful beach," wrote reviewer Rita. "It is truly a luxury hotel, very expensive but the service and the facilities make up for it. The rooms are wonderful with an amazing view and the food and service are outstanding."

Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island (West Bay Street)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

A third option is Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island. The hotel checks in with 4.8 stars.

Top picks for dining and drinking




If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Nassau has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are two from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.

Twin Brothers (Nassau)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

One of Nassau's most popular restaurants is Twin Brothers, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 34 reviews on Skyscanner.

"This is a great place for real Bahamian food. Don't settle for a burger. Try the conch fish. It's a Bahamian favorite," wrote visitor Daniel.

The Poopdeck at Sandyport (Sandyport Marina Village)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Another popular dining destination is The Poopdeck at Sandyport, with 4.6 stars from 18 reviews.

Expect local seafood with a gourmet twist accompanied by ocean views.

Featured Nassau attractions




Not sure what to do in Nassau, besides eat and drink? Here are two recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.

National Art Gallery of the Bahamas (Villa Doyle)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

The top-rated visitor attraction in Nassau, according to Skyscanner, is the National Art Gallery of the Bahamas. It checks in with five stars from 10 reviews.

"This is my go-to place every time I visit Nassau," wrote visitor Donna.

Love Beach (New Providence Island)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Love Beach is another popular destination, with five stars out of six reviews on Skyscanner.

A popular snorkeling destination, Love Beach sits on 40 protected acres of coral.

"The name says it all. This beach is romantic and evocative," wrote visitor John.
---

This story was created automatically using flight, hotel, and local attractions data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
