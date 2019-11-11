Arts & Entertainment

Family says 13-year-old Broadway star died from massive asthma attack

CHELSEA, Manhattan -- Eyewitness News is learning what caused the death of a 13-year-old Broadway star.

Laurel Griggs' grandfather says she suffered from obstructive lung disease and died after a massive asthma attack last week.

Griggs made her Broadway debut at age six alongside Scarlett Johansson in 'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.'

Griggs is best known for a 17-month run as Ivanka in 'Once the Musical.'

A remembrance service was held Sunday afternoon in Chelsea to celebrate Griggs' life.
