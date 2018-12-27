Family-friendly activities to check out in Philadelphia this week

From a musical about Christmas-loving puppets to a deal at Sky Zone, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Christmastown, PA Musical
If you're looking to score laughs this holiday season, check out Christmastown, PA, an all-ages musical this Friday night.
Junior introduces his new girlfriend Karen to his Christmas-obsessed parents, who just happen to be puppets.
When: Friday, Dec. 28, 8 p.m.
Where: The Playground at The Adrienne, 2030 Sansom St.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
30 Percent Off 12 Tokens at Hit Zone
If you're looking for a fun way to get active this holiday season, check out the Hit Zone this week. Hone your baseball hitting skills with a deal on 12 tokens in exchange for 180 pitches.
Where: Hit Zone, 1500 N. 33rd St., East Park
Price: $10.50 (30 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal
23 Percent Off Snow Tubing and Brewery Tour from Sourced Adventures
Enjoy a day of snow tubing at Jack Frost Big Boulder and tour a local brewery. Round trip transportation from Philadelphia is included.
Where: 2955 Market St., University City
Price: $89 (23 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal