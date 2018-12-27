Family-friendly activities to check out in Philadelphia this week

Christmastown, PA Musical

30 Percent Off 12 Tokens at Hit Zone

23 Percent Off Snow Tubing and Brewery Tour from Sourced Adventures

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?From a musical about Christmas-loving puppets to a deal at Sky Zone, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.---If you're looking to score laughs this holiday season, check out, an all-ages musical this Friday night.Junior introduces his new girlfriend Karen to his Christmas-obsessed parents, who just happen to be puppets.Friday, Dec. 28, 8 p.m.The Playground at The Adrienne, 2030 Sansom St.$10If you're looking for a fun way to get active this holiday season, check out the Hit Zone this week. Hone your baseball hitting skills with a deal on 12 tokens in exchange for 180 pitches.Hit Zone, 1500 N. 33rd St., East Park$10.50 (30 percent discount off regular price)Enjoy a day of snow tubing at Jack Frost Big Boulder and tour a local brewery. Round trip transportation from Philadelphia is included.2955 Market St., University City$89 (23 percent discount off regular price)