ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Family-friendly activities to check out in Philadelphia this week

Photo: Sourced Adventures/Eventbrite

By Hoodline
Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From a musical about Christmas-loving puppets to a deal at Sky Zone, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Christmastown, PA Musical





If you're looking to score laughs this holiday season, check out Christmastown, PA, an all-ages musical this Friday night.

Junior introduces his new girlfriend Karen to his Christmas-obsessed parents, who just happen to be puppets.

When: Friday, Dec. 28, 8 p.m.
Where: The Playground at The Adrienne, 2030 Sansom St.
Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

30 Percent Off 12 Tokens at Hit Zone





If you're looking for a fun way to get active this holiday season, check out the Hit Zone this week. Hone your baseball hitting skills with a deal on 12 tokens in exchange for 180 pitches.

Where: Hit Zone, 1500 N. 33rd St., East Park
Price: $10.50 (30 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal

23 Percent Off Snow Tubing and Brewery Tour from Sourced Adventures





Enjoy a day of snow tubing at Jack Frost Big Boulder and tour a local brewery. Round trip transportation from Philadelphia is included.

Where: 2955 Market St., University City
Price: $89 (23 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Times Square New Year's Eve ball gets 192 new crystals for 2019
Duckling meets hero Donald Duck in heartwarming ad
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married
3 family-friendly activities to check out in Bethlehem this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fire damages 3 houses in Ocean City, New Jersey
3 critically injured after North Philadelphia shooting
Superintendent: Ref in hair controversy won't officiate in district again
$32K donation reopens Independence Hall, Liberty Bell for weekend
Marine, brothers among 4 dead in N.J. crash with oil tanker
3 charged in shooting at Ohio gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
SWAT negotiator ends standoff by singing a Christmas carol
4 injured in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Olney
Show More
Trump finally hews to ritual of meeting troops in harm's way
Lindsay Lohan's stepmom arrested in the Lehigh Valley
Hospitals to list service costs online January 1st
Man found dead in home after Southwest Philadelphia fire
Mom gifted teddy bear with late son's voice recording
More News