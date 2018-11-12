ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Family of local veteran shares picture with Marilyn Monroe

A local school principal shares a photo of her dad, who served during the Korean War, posing with Marilyn Monroe.

This weekend, we have been helping you honor the veterans in your life by showing their photos on-air and on social media.

That includes a special picture sent to us by local school principal, Anita Cocco Bradley.

Bradley's late father, Anthony Cocco, poses with Marilyn Monroe during the Korean War in this photo.

Bradley tells Action News the starlet insisted on seeing the airmen, who were on duty at the time, after a USO show.

This photo is the result of that iconic meeting.

By the way, Cocco told his daughter that Monroe was an absolute doll.
