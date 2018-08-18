ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fans brave the storm at the Philadelphia Folk Festival

Fans brave the storm at the Philly Folk Fest.

By
SCHWENKSVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
The musicians on the main stage were upstaged by Mother Nature herself Friday night.

A lightning display lit up the sky over the Philly Folk Fest while hundreds on the field enjoying both shows until about 8 p.m.

Organizers stopped the concert until the storm moved through.

Audience members headed for cover undeterred by the weather.

Cindy Rothenberger of West Norriton said, "I like the lightning. That's why we're staying on the hill."

"I've actually been on the hill during pouring down rain. Nothing stopped us, nothing," said Pat Wiehler of West Norriton.

At another stage, the show went on. Performers going acoustic to protect their electronics during the storm.

The four-day music festival draws tens of thousands of people each year, rain or shine.

Hillary Armirage of Yardley, Pa. said, "What's a little rain? It's August in Pennsylvania, we get rain."

"I don't mind the rain but some people might shy away from the mud," said Andrea Nardello of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

By 9:30 p.m. the show was back on.

Organizers say tonight's weather delay is only the second in the past four decades.

"We just had a storm hit and we saw two or three people leave and everybody else took cover because they know the music and good times are just a cloud away," added Justin Nordell of Philly Folk Fest.
