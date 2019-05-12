Arts & Entertainment

Fans camping out now for Wednesday's BTS Summer Stage concert in Central Park

EMBED <>More Videos

Fans of the world-famous K-Pop group BTS started camping out for their concert in Central Park -- one week early.

NEW YORK -- Fans of the world-famous K-Pop group BTS started camping out for their concert in Central Park -- one week early.

About 20 people were camped out Friday night at 72 Street and 5th Ave just outside Summer Stage at Central Park awaiting ABC's Good Morning America Summer Concert, which kicks off next Wednesday with BTS.

Fans are not allowed to pitch tents but have fold-up chairs and blankets.

"For your safety, camping in the concrete jungle is not permitted. Please don't pitch tents in or outside #CentralPark," the NYPD's 19th Precinct tweeted.



Some fans have been on line since Wednesday, May 8. Again, concert is on Wednesday, May 15.

Tickets were free and are sold out.

All other concerts will be free and open to the public and will take place on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Click here for the entire lineup.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citygmamusic newsgood morning america
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Large fight breaks out at Norristown church carnival
Police: Officer shoots man following chaotic traffic stop
AccuWeather: Rain continues Monday
Dog killed in family's backyard, police say
Suspect wanted in Pleasantville bank robbery
Meghan, Harry release new royal baby photo for Mother's Day
Show More
Woman found shot to death, sitting in car
Rideshare cars have more germs than toilet seat, study says
Bond set for suspect in Maleah Davis' disappearance
Atlantic City Rail Line up and running
Eagles to add Kessler to QB mix, source says
More TOP STORIES News