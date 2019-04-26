Arts & Entertainment

Fans dress up to see Avengers on opening night

By Katie Katro
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Marvel fans have been waiting with bated breath to see Avengers Endgame, which opened in theaters nationwide Thursday.

The story is the fourth and final chapter in the series of superhero movies, and could break records at the box office.

People packed into the United Artists Multiplex in King of Prussia and the AMC in Neshaminy to see Avengers Endgame.

Many people said they bought their tickets about a month in advance. Fans showed up wearing Marvel gear, many of them wearing t-shirts and hats. Some fans showed up in costumes. Many fans said they couldn't wait for opening night.

"Oh my god I cannot breathe," said Kim Fisher from Bensalem. "I've been like so sick all day cause I've been waiting for this moment and we've been waiting a year with Marvel and Avengers."

Many said they had no idea how the movie would end which they said was one of the reasons they were looking forward to the movie so much. Once fans finally saw the movie, many of them said they left the theater emotional.

"Very emotional, any time there was a quiet moment you just heard tears and sniffles," said Michael Falcone, from Drexel Hill.

"I'm almost 25 now, and yeah I cried," said Tony Khalil, from King of Prussia.
