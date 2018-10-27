'Fiddler on the Roof' stops for short stay at the Academy of Music

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4560245" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Aunyea learns the 'Tradition' dance from the cast of 'Fiddler on the Roof.'

The timeless Broadway classic "Fiddler on the Roof" is right here in Philadelphia for a short time.The beloved masterpiece is at the Academy of Music through Sunday.It's a heartwarming tale of a father and his five daughters.Although it's set in the early 1900s in Ukraine, two members of the cast say it speaks to today's young women.The cast members say there are new elements infused that weren't in the original show.There are two shows both Saturday and Sunday for "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Academy of Music.------