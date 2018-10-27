ENTERTAINMENT

'Fiddler on the Roof' stops for short stay at the Academy of Music

EMBED </>More Videos

'Fiddler on the Roof' stops for short stay at the Academy of Music. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 27, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The timeless Broadway classic "Fiddler on the Roof" is right here in Philadelphia for a short time.

The beloved masterpiece is at the Academy of Music through Sunday.

It's a heartwarming tale of a father and his five daughters.

EMBED More News Videos

Aunyea learns the 'Tradition' dance from the cast of 'Fiddler on the Roof.'



Although it's set in the early 1900s in Ukraine, two members of the cast say it speaks to today's young women.

The cast members say there are new elements infused that weren't in the original show.

There are two shows both Saturday and Sunday for "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Academy of Music.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentFiddler on the Roof
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Forbes releases list of highest paid actresses
Burger King cooks up the Philly Cheese King
Mega Millions: $1.5B ticket sold in SC, $1M winners in Pa., N.J.
Actor Paul Dano's 'Wildlife' premiering at Philadelphia Film Festival
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Forbes releases list of highest paid actresses
Philly Film Festival ends on Sunday
3 spooky events in Philadelphia this weekend
'Hocus Pocus' is back in theaters
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3rd grader dies suddenly at Philadelphia school
The role technology played in bomb suspect's arrest
8th child dies in viral outbreak at New Jersey rehabilitation center
AccuWeather: Rainy And Windy
Several cars damaged after woman loses control of her vehicle
Police search for woman allegedly responsible for multiple armed robberies in University City
Suspect sought in double shooting in West Kensington
Residents prepare for nor'easter along the shore points
Show More
Florida man taken into custody in suspicious packages case
Happy 100th Birthday Ben Franklin Parkway
Search for loose pants bandit in Northeast Philadelphia
Bleary-eyed Eagles go from plane to practice field
With Eagles in London, fans ready for a morning party in Philly
More News