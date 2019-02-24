OSCARS

Finishing touches made to Oscar sets night before big awards show

Hundreds of people put the finishing touches on the Oscars sets and more than 5,000 people are part of making the night possible.

By Veronica Miracle
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
A protective tape was removed from the Oscars red carpet, making the set nearly ready for the big night.

"It's a lot of work. We started about two and a half weeks ago on the physical build. We've been planning this thing year-round though. The Academy has got a plan and they like to see it through and it starts the day after this thing ends," associate producer Joe Lewis said.

As the chaos unfolded inside the tents, outside of the Dolby Theatre tourists took in all the glamour of putting together a Hollywood event along Hollywood Boulevard.

"I saw the trailers and I was like, 'Oh, they're filming. I wonder what they're filming.' Then it's the Oscars so it's really nice," Alexis White said.

But all of the sneak peeks end for tourists come midnight, when they'll be kept out of the theatre area while crews put the finishing touches to the sets before the Oscars.

The moment the Oscars ends, the crews have about 36 hours to take down the sets, clean up the area and then reopen Hollywood Boulevard. Planning for next year's show starts on Monday.

The moment the Oscars ends, the crews have about 36 hours to take down the sets, clean up the area and then reopen Hollywood Boulevard. Planning for next year's show starts on Monday.
