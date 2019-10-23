Arts & Entertainment

Firefly Music Festival to return to 4-day format in 2020, presale starts Wednesday

DOVER, Delaware -- Delaware's Firefly Music Festival is set to return to its four-day format next year after having cut this year's festival to three days.

Marketing director Kyla Lombardo tells Delaware State News that fans overwhelmingly requested the return of the fourth day, and "we just couldn't resist the opportunity for more music."



News outlets report the annual Dover festival will span June 18-21. Its 2020 lineup has yet to be announced. Past headliners have included Travis Scott, Post Malone, Panic! At The Disco, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty and the Foo Fighters.



A limited number of presale tickets will be available for 24 hours starting at noon Wednesday.

The News Journal reports festival officials have said this year's event drew about 50,000 people, well below the 90,000 that attended in 2015.



ONLINE: http://fireflyfestival.com
