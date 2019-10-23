Firefly Music Festival to return to 4-day format in 2020, presale starts Wednesday

Marketing director Kyla Lombardo tells Delaware State News that fans overwhelmingly requested the return of the fourth day, and "we just couldn't resist the opportunity for more music."
News outlets report the annual Dover festival will span June 18-21. Its 2020 lineup has yet to be announced. Past headliners have included Travis Scott, Post Malone, Panic! At The Disco, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty and the Foo Fighters.
Firefly Music Festival will be taking place over 4 amazing days - June 18-21, 2020.— Firefly Festival (@LiveAtFirefly) October 21, 2019
Get discounted Loyalty Presale passes for 24 hours starting this Wednesday 10/23 at Noon ET.
Check your email for your Loyalty Presale passcode. #firefly2020 pic.twitter.com/7MwF102oqf
A limited number of presale tickets will be available for 24 hours starting at noon Wednesday.
The News Journal reports festival officials have said this year's event drew about 50,000 people, well below the 90,000 that attended in 2015.
