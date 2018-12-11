ENTERTAINMENT

Delaware's Firefly Music Festival announces 2019 lineup, new programs

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefly Music Festival announces 2019 lineup, new programs - Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at noon on December 11, 2018.

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
Having transferred hands this past year, Delaware's Firefly Music Festival has announced its 2019 lineup and new offerings.

News outlets reported Monday that the festival returns to The Woodlands for its eighth year June 21-23, now one day shorter. Travis Scott, Post Malone and Panic! At The Disco are the headliners.

Firefly is also launching the S.P.A.R.K. Program, designed to help fans build a community though online and in-person interactions. The acronym stands for Start Participating and Receive Karma.

The festival will also debut an immersive camping experience called The Great Atlantic Campout, which offers various amenities and programming.

AEG Presents acquired Chicago-based Red Frog Events' shares earlier this year, taking over the promotion and production of the festival. The promoter is also behind Coachella and Stagecoach, among other concerts.


------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentfirefly music festivaldel. newslive musicmusicmusic newsfestivalDover
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Ariana Grande announces 2nd Philly show in 2019
Brad Paisley to headline last night of Musikfest
Drake named Spotify's most streamed artist of all time
Hart steps down as Oscars host after outcry over old tweets
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Baby It's Cold Outside' returns to Bay Area airwaves
3 performing and visual arts events to check out in Philadelphia this week
3 outdoor events to check out in Philadelphia this week
Ariana Grande announces 2nd Philly show in 2019
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Kelce helps Mini Mummer's family with baby announcement
Teens recall attack at Deptford Mall over parking spot
Residents escape Rittenhouse Square high-rise fire
High school football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Man stabbed in the head, seeks church for help in North Philly
Recalled breakfast sausage links may have metal inside
Keeping our kids safe begins at Kensington school
Dog pack takes over Arizona highway
Show More
MYSTERY TEXT: Search intensifies for missing Colorado mom
Neighbors fill growing Pa. pothole with Christmas tree
Police: Starbucks purse thief makes $2K in purchases
AccuWeather: Sunny, Still Chilly Today
Chester Co. attorney arrested again for using ex-wife's identity
More News