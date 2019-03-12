'Aladdin' live-action remake gets first full trailer complete with 'A Whole New World'

.@GMA WORLD PREMIERE: Watch the first full trailer of @disneyaladdin! https://t.co/pKAEgJgcBj#Aladdin@MenaMassoud@NaomiScott@DisneyStudios pic.twitter.com/whsJIOpWcq— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 12, 2019
The film, directed by Guy Ritchie, stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, and, of course, Will Smith as the Genie.
In addition to its more romantic moments, the new 2-minute spot also includes plenty of humorous moments between the title character and his pal Genie.
Though this is fans' most in-depth look at the film so far, it's not the first look. Smith revealed his genie look during a Grammys spot last month after earlier revealing the look for his human-like disguise.
SEE ALSO: These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Aladdin hits theaters in the United States on May 24, 2019.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.