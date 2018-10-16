ABC PREMIERES

Jenna Fischer, Oliver Hudson talk season 2 of 'Splitting Up Together'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson about season 2 of "Splitting Up Together."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Season two of Splitting Up Together picks up right where season one left off, with Lena and Martin back together.

"There was all that sexual tension last season, and then we hook up," said Oliver Hudson, who plays Martin.

"Season two opens with us dealing with our hookup," said Jenna Fischer, Lena on the show.

But it could be bad timing for the two to reconcile as Martin's ex-girlfriend Lisa Apple may be pregnant.

Is she, isn't she? We may have to wait a little bit to find out the truth.

"We learn the answer, but do we know that she's telling the truth?" Hudson said.

That bombshell aside, Lena appeared to be easier going at the end of last season and Martin seemed more attentive, but can they keep up their new traits?

"I'm not sure how long Lena can try to be laid back when she is just inherently wired to be very structured," Fischer said.

Stay tuned this season for guest star appearances by Ali Larter and Angela Kinsey.

Hudson joked he'd like to have his much more famous family members like Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson on as guest stars, but so far no luck. "I'm getting passed on," Hudson said.

Don't miss the season premiere of "Splitting Up Together" tonight at 9:30/8:30c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsplitting up togetherABC premieresABC Primetime
ABC PREMIERES
Gervais talks 'Child Support' season 2, addition to TGIF
'Shark Tank' contestant turns Guest Shark in season premiere
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
'A Million Little Things' stars on new ABC show
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' brings in an extra performer for 'Trio Week'
VIDEO: Alicia Vitarelli interviews Jimmy Kimmel
THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS Screening Sweepstakes
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson end engagement
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Driver says shots fired at car on Roosevelt Boulevard
Exotic animals, including pigs & snakes, found in Pa. hoarding home
Missing person search leads police to Philadelphia park
Here's the list of the latest Sears, Kmart store closures in our area
Police: Trucker said he had 7 or 8 drinks before fatal crash
On Kayden's 8th birthday, protesters call for judge's removal
Anti-hazing law named for Penn St. student heads to governor
Shooting in Cheltenham leaves 1 injured
Show More
Maryland officer accused of raping woman during traffic stop
Car crashes into Pottstown home
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Breezy and Cooler Today
Temple University students smash Guinness World Record
Microsoft co-founder, philanthropist Paul Allen dies at 65
More News