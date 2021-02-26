Floating tiki bar boat coming to Ocean City, NJ

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The first-of-its-kind BYO floating tiki experience is setting sail in Ocean City, New Jersey this summer."It's a concept that's really big down in Florida," says Brian Toner, the owner of Pau Hana Tiki Boat Tours."We saw it down there and thought this would be great to bring up to the Jersey Shore."It's a way to get on the water with your 'bubble.' It's a perfect COVID summer thing because when you rent a boat, you rent the entire boat. We never mix anyone," said Toner.Right now, the rides are limited to six people at a time.After over 25 years of cruising the seas of the world, the Toners are bringing Pau Hana Tiki Boat Tours to Ocean City in May."Pau Hana" is a Hawaiian phrase that means "the time after work" or happy hour."The way the bay is, we can go out to this awesome spot and see the sunset over the water that you really can't see from land," Toner says. "It's a pretty uncommon experience."It's BYO drinks and food, or you can choose catering packages from local Ocean City food partners.Their motto is: living your best life by the sea.