Arts & Entertainment

Floating tiki bar boat coming to Ocean City, NJ

By
OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The first-of-its-kind BYO floating tiki experience is setting sail in Ocean City, New Jersey this summer.

"It's a concept that's really big down in Florida," says Brian Toner, the owner of Pau Hana Tiki Boat Tours.

"We saw it down there and thought this would be great to bring up to the Jersey Shore.

"It's a way to get on the water with your 'bubble.' It's a perfect COVID summer thing because when you rent a boat, you rent the entire boat. We never mix anyone," said Toner.

Right now, the rides are limited to six people at a time.

After over 25 years of cruising the seas of the world, the Toners are bringing Pau Hana Tiki Boat Tours to Ocean City in May.

"Pau Hana" is a Hawaiian phrase that means "the time after work" or happy hour.

"The way the bay is, we can go out to this awesome spot and see the sunset over the water that you really can't see from land," Toner says. "It's a pretty uncommon experience."

It's BYO drinks and food, or you can choose catering packages from local Ocean City food partners.

Their motto is: living your best life by the sea.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentocean cityvacationfoodfamilyfun stuffdrinking
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia
Bucks County duo, Delco man face charges in Capitol riots
In-person learning at Philly school district delayed again
Where the stimulus package stands in Congress, what's next
Wentz surprises Eagles superfan on Zoom call
Brothers admit setting fire that closed Old City stores
Family demands officers' bodycam video be released after fatal shooting
Show More
Philly opens 2nd neighborhood mass COVID vaccination clinic
76ers select winners of the Buy Black Program
Car crashes through front of Target in Cherry Hill; 3 hurt
Growing push to keep cars off of MLK Drive in Philadelphia
Wawa customers would get $9M in cash, gift cards in proposed settlement
More TOP STORIES News