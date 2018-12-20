Food and drink events to check out in Philadelphia this week

Cooking with Kia: Ugly Sweater Edition

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Philadelphia this week. From a cocktail and cooking session in your ugliest holiday sweater to a deal on karaoke night, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.---Don your quirkiest holiday sweater and enjoy cocktails and a cooking session with Kia. The guest with the ugliest sweater wins a prize.Enter the building on Hurley Street and scroll the keyboard until you find MQ Factory.: Saturday, Dec. 22, 7-10 p.m.MQ Factory, 426 E Allegheny Ave., 2nd Floor$49.99Guests looking to relax from the stress of the holiday season can opt for a wine and chocolate tasting at Blue Mountain Vineyard & Cellars. Visitors can choose between a wine and chocolate tasting tour with souvenir glasses for two or four.: Blue Mountain Vineyards & Cellars, 36 S. 7th St., Center City$21-$61 (up to 40 percent discount off regular price)Guests looking to blow off some steam can join their friends for karaoke night at the Tango Karaoke Lounge in Chinatown. The deal includes a private two-hour karaoke room for 10 or 20 guests valid Sunday-Thursday or any day.On the menu, expect to find everything from scallion pancakes to seafood dumplings, along with specialty cocktails.Tango Karaoke Lounge, 1021 Arch St., Chinatown$59-$149 (up to 61 percent discount off regular price)