ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Food and drink events to check out in Philadelphia this week

Photo: Eaters Collective/Unsplash

By Hoodline
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Philadelphia this week. From a cocktail and cooking session in your ugliest holiday sweater to a deal on karaoke night, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Cooking with Kia: Ugly Sweater Edition





Don your quirkiest holiday sweater and enjoy cocktails and a cooking session with Kia. The guest with the ugliest sweater wins a prize.

Enter the building on Hurley Street and scroll the keyboard until you find MQ Factory.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 7-10 p.m.
Where: MQ Factory, 426 E Allegheny Ave., 2nd Floor
Price: $49.99
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 40 Percent Off a Winery and Chocolate Tasting





Guests looking to relax from the stress of the holiday season can opt for a wine and chocolate tasting at Blue Mountain Vineyard & Cellars. Visitors can choose between a wine and chocolate tasting tour with souvenir glasses for two or four.

Where: Blue Mountain Vineyards & Cellars, 36 S. 7th St., Center City
Price: $21-$61 (up to 40 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 61 Percent Off Karaoke and Asian Cuisine





Guests looking to blow off some steam can join their friends for karaoke night at the Tango Karaoke Lounge in Chinatown. The deal includes a private two-hour karaoke room for 10 or 20 guests valid Sunday-Thursday or any day.

On the menu, expect to find everything from scallion pancakes to seafood dumplings, along with specialty cocktails.

Where: Tango Karaoke Lounge, 1021 Arch St., Chinatown
Price: $59-$149 (up to 61 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Mary Poppins' and 'Mary Poppins Returns' at the Oscars
Judge declines to throw out Harvey Weinstein criminal case
'Jersey Shore' star's ex accused of $25,000 extortion attempt
Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Former Lehigh University student accused of poisoning roommate
Mom apologizes after posting mean video of toddler at daycare
Trump tells GOP leaders he won't sign bill to avoid shutdown
Students raise $2,500 for employee whose son is battling cancer
Lincoln University basketball players arrested after alleged altercation
Man accused of shooting Philly cop rejects plea deal
Hustle and bustle of holiday travel begins
Show More
Mayor Kenney signs fair work week bill
Manny Machado in Philadelphia to meet with Phillies
'Jersey Shore' star's ex accused of $25,000 extortion attempt
Wolf calls for 'serious' look at legalizing recreational pot
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump wall
More News