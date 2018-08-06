Ford Go Further presents: Things to do at Musikfest in between shows

FORD GO FURTHER

Things to do at Musikfest in between shows

If you're looking for a musical escape, Musikfest is in full swing with nearly 400 artists from around the world.

Musikfest
Musikfest is in full swing with nearly 400 artists from around the world. Melissa hits the road to see how much there is to see, hear and do.
Musikfest | 6abc at Musikfest
Aug. 3-12

ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks
101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA 18015
610-332-1300
FYI Philly Aug. 3rd show
It's the last gasp for summer, and we're finding fun things to do and restaurants to try before fall arrives.

----------
