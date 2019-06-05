Former Eagles cheerleaders gather to watch 'Poms'

CHERRY HILL, N.J. -- The movie "Poms" follows a group of women who start a cheerleading squad in their retirement community, and the fun premise inspired some of Philly's own golden girls of the gridiron to get together for a special reunion.The ladies represent Eagles cheerleaders from the 1960s, 70s and 80s.They enjoyed a girls' night out to see the movie in Cherry Hill, Tuesday night and to reminisce about the special bond they share.While the Eagles alumni association has no plans to start up their own permanent squad, they do perform on special occasions.In 2010, they raised $200,000 dollars through a cheer video for breast cancer research.