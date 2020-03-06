Freebie Friday: From national parks to kids crafts

For the entire month of March, the Independence National Historical Park is honoring Women's History Month with free events.
On Saturday at 2 p.m. you can take park in the "The Road to Suffrage" walking tour.
You will follow in the footsteps of the women who used Independence Square to fight their own revolution.
March on to victory and discover the women's suffrage campaigns that took place in the shadow of Independence Hall.
Guests are asked to meet in Signers Garden at 5th and Chestnut streets.
For the family, head to Michaels craft store to let your kids take part in the Free Kids Club Sessions.
This Sunday from 2 p.m. till 4 p.m. they will be making Craft Stick Bees.
On Monday, from 4 to 6 p.m. it is Pom Pom Caterlillars, and the fun continues through the rest of the week with a different craft each day.
The best part is all the supplies are provided at no cost.
And your little one can get a birthday treat with a FREE phone call from Nickelodeon Characters.
Head on over to nickjrbirthdayclub.com and sign your kiddo up to get a personalized birthday message.
Choose from characters like Dora, Chase or Skye from PAW Patrol, Spongebob, Bubble Guppies and more.
