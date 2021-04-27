Arts & Entertainment

Freeform's new psychological mystery thriller 'Cruel Summer' has fans hooked

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Freeform's new psychological mystery thriller 'Cruel Summer' has fans hooked

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A brand new episode of Freeform's new psychological mystery thriller "Cruel Summer" airs Tuesday night at 10 p.m.

The show's twists and turns have fans hooked ahead of juicy new developments in this week's episode.

The show is produced by Jessica Biel and set in the 1990s.

"Cruel Summer" tells the story of two high school students: one is popular, the other is an outsider.

Each girl gets to tell their version of what happened when one of them goes missing.

"It's a show about two young girls who really have to learn how to not judge a book by its cover," says Olivia Holt. She plays Kate, the popular girl who disappears.

"Everything is not what it seems and I think that that's pretty much the most important theme of the show," adds Holt.

Chiara Aurelia is Jeanette, a sweet but awkward teen who ends up in a dark and twisted place.

"There are shifting perspectives," Aurelia says. "You're kind of following two girls in two different worlds with two drastically different experiences."

Of course, the actors were not alive when the show takes place in the early to mid-90s.

Cast members say they're discovering the music and the fashion and loving the high-waisted jeans.

New episodes of "Cruel Summer" can be watched on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on Freeform. It also streams on Hulu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthulufreeformtelevision
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents calling on city to do more to stop illegal ATV and dirt bike riders
CDC issues new outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people
Berks Co. man receives gift of life organ donation twice through same donor
Woman fatally shot in Delaware middle school parking lot; students safe
Philly to allow catered indoor events, increase restaurant and gathering capacity
Community raising money to buy new home for family of murdered teen
Philly vaccine: 4,000 doses set to expire at Pa. Convention Center
Show More
President Biden to visit Philadelphia on Friday
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2023 due to pandemic
Harriett's Bookshop crowdfunds for permanent location in Fishtown
Pa. student's Snapchat profanity leads to Supreme Court case
Philadelphia mother grieving after son killed on porch
More TOP STORIES News