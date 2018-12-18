ENTERTAINMENT

'Fresh Prince' star sues maker of Fortnite, NBA 2K over 'Carlton Dance'

EMBED </>More Videos

'Fresh Prince' star sues over 'Carlton Dance.' Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on December 18, 2018.

LOS ANGELES --
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the creators of Fortnite and NBA 2K for using his famous dance on the popular video games.

In separate lawsuits filed Monday in federal court, Ribeiro alleges that Fortnite-maker Epic Games and 2K Sports-creator Take-Two Interactive used his dance dubbed "The Carlton Dance" without permission or credit.

Ribeiro's dance was popularized through his character, Carlton Banks, on the 1990s sitcom.

Ribeiro says North Carolina-based Epic Games and Delaware-based Take Two used his dance he first performed on a 1991 "Fresh Prince" episode. He's asking for a judge's order to stop both games from using his moves.

Ribeiro says he is currently in the middle of copyrighting the dance.

Epic Games and Take Two spokesmen didn't respond to requests for comment.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentlawsuitvideo gamedancing with the starsdel. news
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
'Andi Mack' actor accused of trying to meet teen for sex
Jazz singer Nancy Wilson dies at 81
'Sesame Street' introduces homeless muppet named Lily
Metallica provides 70,000 meals to food bank in California
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Can't-miss seasonal and holiday events in Philadelphia this week | Hoodline
Top theater events and deals in Philadelphia | Hoodline
6abc Loves the Arts: PA Ballet's 50th playing of 'The Nutcracker'
Sports betting begins at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Vigil for mother murdered in front of newborn daughter
Suspect surrenders in murder of mother near newborn daughter
Man with sword surrenders after Strawberry Mansion standoff
US homeless count up slightly, but declines in key cities
Viewer video shows fire at Cobbs Creek home
AccuWeather: Beautiful Sunshine But Blustery Today
Man stopped from entering burning building
Eagles playoff chances: Panthers lose, 1 step closer to Wild Card
Show More
A Christmas weed brings people together in Ohio
Multiple incidents of sexual assault reported at Sandals Resorts
Siblings remember plumber killed behind work van
Police officer pens letter to teen he caught going 100 mph
Nursing home runs 'Adopt a Grandparent' program
More News