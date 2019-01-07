FYI Loves the Arts: Carole King, PAFA, PCMS
When the weather turns cold, we look for fun things to do inside. Karen Rogers has a roundup of cultural options-whether you like music, art or Broadway musicals.
Philadelphia Chamber Music Society: Peter Serkin, piano
Jan. 18 at 7:30pm
The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Perelman Theater
300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Perelman Theater
Broadway Philadelphia: Beautiful, the Carole King Musical
Jan. 8-20
Academy of Music
240 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts: Rina Banerjee: Make Me a Summary of the World | Buy tickets
118-128 N Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
