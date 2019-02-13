FYI Philly

Valentine's Day arts roundup

For lovers of the arts, here are some Valentine's Day ideas for you and your sweetheart.

FYI Loves the Arts Roundup
Philadelphia Museum of Art: STAND | Facebook
At the top of the Rocky steps through June 16, 2019
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-763-8100

Swing @ the Kimmel | Tickets
Free! Through February 24, 2019

Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts Commonwealth Plaza
300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Independence Seaport Museum: River Alive! | Tickets | Arts in Philly | Twitter
211 S Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-413-8655

