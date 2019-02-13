Valentine's Day arts roundup

FYI Loves the Arts Roundup
For lovers of the arts, here are some Valentine's Day ideas for you and your sweetheart.
Philadelphia Museum of Art: STAND | Facebook
At the top of the Rocky steps through June 16, 2019
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-763-8100
Swing @ the Kimmel | Tickets
Free! Through February 24, 2019
Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts Commonwealth Plaza
300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Independence Seaport Museum: River Alive! | Tickets | Arts in Philly | Twitter
211 S Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-413-8655
----------
