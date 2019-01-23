ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

James Gandolfini's son to play young Tony Soprano in upcoming prequel film

Shirleen Allicot has details on the upcoming role for Michael Gandolfini.

The creators of "The Sopranos" prequel have found their young version of Tony Soprano.

WABC-TV reports, it is actor Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini, who created the iconic mob boss character for the Emmy-award-winning HBO series.

19-year-old Michael will play young Tony Soprano in scenes depicting the 1967 Newark riots.

He says it is "a profound honor to continue my dad's legacy."
The upcoming film is called "The Many Saints of Newark."

