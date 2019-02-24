OSCARS

Glenn Close dons 40-pound gold dress at Oscars 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Glenn Close looked beautiful in gold from head to toe on the Oscars red carpet. This year, the 71-year-old has earned her seventh Academy Award nomination for "The Wife."

LOS ANGELES --
On Hollywood's biggest night, Glenn Close might just shine the brightest.

The Best Actress nominee left many spellbound on the Oscars red carpet Sunday in a shimmering gold Carolina Herrera gown.

Close said the custom hand-embroidered gown is adorn in four million beads and weighs an incredible 40 pounds.

The seven-time Oscar nominee hopes to take home a statue in the competitive category for her role in "The Wife."

She was last nominated for Best Actress in 2011 for her work in "Albert Nobbs."

PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 carpet fashion; stars arrive at 91st Academy Awards
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmercedes-benz usa oscars fashionaward showsfashionacademy awardsred carpet fashionhollywood
OSCARS
Oscars 2019: Regina King wins 1st award of the night
Here are your Oscars 2019 nominees
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2019: Regina King wins 1st award of the night
Here are your Oscars 2019 nominees
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: Regina King wins 1st award of the night
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Bradley Cooper among Oscar noms with local ties
Fans flock to diner where Bradley Cooper filmed movie
Authorities: Man held women captive, forced them into prostitution
Crews battling 3-alarm fire in Tredyffrin Township
I-95 crash leaves Millville teen dead, 4 others injured
New Jersey becomes first US state to take legal Oscars bets
Show More
How the voting works at the Oscars
Print your Oscars ballot here
La Salle student says armed home invasion occurred near campus
Police: Suspect linked to 9 sex assault incidents in South Philly
ESPN: Negotiations between Phils, Harper could be resolved by Tues.
More News