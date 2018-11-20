Go free this week at these 3 festive events in Philadelphia

From serving Thanksgiving meals to those in need to a holiday pop-up flea market, here are three fun things to do around town to enjoy for the low, low price of zero dollars.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Operation Turkey
Join Operation Turkey in packaging and delivering meals to those in need on Thanksgiving Day. The national campaign aims to bring local communities together "to feed and clothe the homeless and less fortunate on Thanksgiving Day." Philadelphia's gatherings include a Turkey Tailgate party, where drinks and clothing donations will be accepted and volunteers will prep for the main event -- the Thanksgiving Day Giveback -- where meals will be prepped and delivered to those in need.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 21, 4-7 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 22, 8 a.m.-noon
Where: 5th Street Meeting Hall, 2601 N. Fifth St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Philly Vegan Pop Flea: Happy Holidays Market
Support local small businesses while celebrating vegan living at Philly Vegan Pop Flea's Happy Holidays Market. The line-up of vendors includes Du Lapin Bakery, Earth Candy, Grape Cat Vegan Clothing and Accessories, and Ghost Vegan. There will also be arts and crafts for children.
When: Saturday, Nov. 24, 12-4 p.m.
Where: Friends Center, 1501 Cherry St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Help feed the homeless with D.O.P.E.
Serve the homeless with local philanthropic organization Doing Our Part Eclectically (D.O.P.E.) this Saturday night. In addition to help serving meals, D.O.P.E. is accepting donations of food and cash to support the Thanksgiving-themed dinner.
When: Saturday, Nov. 24, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Thomas Paine Plaza, 1401 John F Kennedy Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets