golden globe awards

Golden Globe winners 2021: Ruffalo, O'Hara, Boyega and Kaluuya win early Golden Globes | FULL LIST

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
NEW YORK -- The Golden Globe Awards are being presented Sunday night.

A full list of nominees follows below. Check back for winners throughout the night.

Television


Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy



Don Cheadle - "Black Monday"

Nicholas Hoult - "The Great"

Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek"

Jason Sudekis - "Ted Lasso"

Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy


Lily Collins - "Emily in Paris"

Kaley Cuoco - "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning - "The Great"

Jane Levy - "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"

WINNER: Catherine O'Hara - "Schitt's Creek"

SEE ALSO: Golden Globes organizer says it will recruit Black members after outcry over diversity
EMBED More News Videos

The organization that hosts the Golden Globes is under fire for lacking inclusion and diversity in the award show.



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama


Jason Bateman - "Ozark"

Josh O'Connor - "The Crown"

Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"

Al Pacino - "Hunters"

Matthew Rhys - "Perry Mason"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama


Olivia Colman - "The Crown"

Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"

Emma Corrin - "The Crown"

Laura Linney - "Ozark"

Sarah Paulson - "Ratched"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television


Bryan Cranston - "Your Honor"

Jeff Daniels - "The Comey Rule"

Hugh Grant - "The Undoing"

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo - "I Know This Much is True"

Ethan Hawke - "The Good Lord Bird"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television


Cate Blanchett - "Mrs. America"

Daisy Edgar-Jones - "Normal People"

Shira Haas - "Unorthodox"

Nicole Kidman - "The Undoing"

Anya Taylor-Joy - "The Queen's Gambit"

MORE: 3 women make history with best director nominations
EMBED More News Videos

Emerald Fennell, Chloe Zhao and Regina King all received Golden Globe nominations for best director, the first time three women have been nominated for the category.



Best Television Series Drama


"The Crown"

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Ozark"

"Ratched"

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television


"Normal People"

"The Queen's Gambit"

"Small Axe"

"The Undoing"

"Unorthodox"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television


Helena Bonham Carter - "The Crown"

Julia Garner - "Ozark"

Annie Murphy - "Schitt's Creek"

Cynthia Nixon - "Ratched"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television


WINNER: John Boyega - "Small Axe"

Brendan Gleeson - "The Comey Rule"

Daniel Levy - "Schitt's Creek"

Jim Parsons - "Hollywood"

Donald Sutherland - "The Undoing"

Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy



"Emily in Paris"

"The Flight Attendant"

"Schitt's Creek"

"The Great"

"Ted Lasso"

Film


Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy


"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"Hamilton"

"Music"

"Palm Springs"

"The Prom"

Best Motion Picture -- Drama


"The Father"

"Mank"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language


"Another Round," Denmark

"La Llorona," Guatamala/France

"The Life Ahead," Italy

"Minari," USA

"Two of Us," France/USA

Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture


Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"

Jack Fincher - "Mank"

WINNER: Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - "The Father"

Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"

Best Original Song -- Motion Picture

"Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Hear My Voice" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"IO SI (Seen)" - "The Life Ahead"

"Speak Now" - "One Night in Miami"

"Tigers & Tweed" - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture


Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Jared Leto - "The Little Things"

Bill Murray - "On the Rocks"

Leslie Odom, Jr. - "One Night in Miami"

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture


Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman - "The Father"

Jodie Foster - "The Mauritanian"

Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"

Helena Zengel - "News of the World"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy


Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

James Corden - "The Prom"

Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Hamilton"

Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David Copperfield"

Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs"

Best Motion Picture -- Animated


"The Croods: A New Age"

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

WINNER: "Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

SEE ALSO: On The Red Carpet showcases Hulu's best movies and shows
EMBED More News Videos

On the Red Carpet teamed up with Hulu to showcase potential award nominees this season.



Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama


Chadwick Boseman, - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Riz Ahmed - "The Sound of Metal"

Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"

Gary Oldman - "Mank"

Tahar Rahim - "The Mauritanian"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama


Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy


Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Kate Hudson - "Music"

Michelle Pfeiffer - "French Exit"

Rosamund Pike - "I Care A Lot"

Anya Taylor-Joy - "Emma"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy


Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

James Corden - "The Prom"

Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Hamilton"

Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David Copperfield"

Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs"

Best Director -- Motion Picture


David Fincher - "Mank"

Regina King - "One Night in Miami"

Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"

Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"

Best Original Score


"The Midnight Sky"

"Tenet"

"News of the World"

"Mank"

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showstelevisionmovie newsgolden globe awardsu.s. & world
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
Golden Globes fashion: Stars shine for red-carpetless award show
By split screen, Fey and Poehler kick off bicoastal Globes
Golden Globes org says it will recruit Black members after outcry
How Golden Globes team preps for award show during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in shooting outside Walmart identified; 1 arrested
Search for boy missing since Friday in Wissinoming
AccuWeather: Occasional light rain and drizzle overnight.
Philly eases some COVID restrictions Monday: What you should know
Tiger Woods tweets appreciation for tributes
3 teens arrested in death of UArizona student from Lower Moreland
Meet NJ's Samantha Sharpe as she aims to become the next 'Idol'
Show More
Man accidentally shoots himself in King of Prussia Mall: Police
US panel endorses 3rd vaccine option from J&J
20-year-old shot twice in NE Phila. after trying to run from gunman: Police
More than 1K vaccinated at first responder clinic in Montco
Trump tells CPAC crowd 'the incredible journey' is 'far from being over'
More TOP STORIES News