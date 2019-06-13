'Good Morning America' airing live from Philly today

There's no such thing as too early when GMA is in town! We love the excitement from viewers this morning!! #GMAPhilly pic.twitter.com/jeU9ajtvBq — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) June 13, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you are near the Ben Franklin Parkway, come be a part of TV history because the rain isn't stopping 'Good Morning America' from popping up in Philadelphia on Thursday.Those who have tickets - and even those who don't - are welcomed to be in the audience at Eakins Oval.Some started lining up around 3 a.m. to see the GMA crew and music icon Patti LaBelle.The team at GMA knows that Philly fans will have a good time, despite the wet weather."We know how much Philly viewers love our show. We know they love our talent. We just want high energy, even though we have some clouds, we want the brightest sunshine to be in our audience," GMA's Senior Manager of Operations Maria Stefanopoulos said.Action News' Matt O'Donnell and Karen Rogers are reporting from the set at Eakins Oval all morning long.To welcome the GMA crew to Philly, the Action News Morning Team and Phillies' star Bryce Harper created a 'Welcome to Philly' video.The show begins at 7 a.m., but Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee have already been getting a feel for Philly and have met some of the fans.The team also warmed up for today's show by throwing out the first pitch at the Phillies game Wednesday night.Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper and of course the Phillie Phanatic were on hand to play catcher for the crew.And before that Robin Roberts got up close with the statue of Phillies legend Robin Roberts outside of Citizens Bank Park.It was a busy day for Robin. Before the game, she got her workout in on the Rocky Steps dressed like Rocky.She was climbing the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps and got a little encouragement from some Philly icons: Gritty, Franklin, Swoop, Fang and the Phanatic all cheered her on.