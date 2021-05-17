Gordon Ramsay talks tackling season 3 of 'Uncharted' on National Geographic

I'm ready for my next adventure.....are you ??? #Uncharted returns to @NatGeoTV on May 31st and trust me it is a journey and a half ! pic.twitter.com/i89lDtx36b — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 29, 2021

NEW YORK -- The pandemic can't keep the summer of Gordon Ramsay down! Season three of "Uncharted" returns to National Geographic and Disney+.In this ten-part third season, Ramsay is hitting the road and going to even more remote locations around the world.The multi-Michelin-star chef and Ironman athlete feasts his way around the globe - risking life and limb in daring missions - in pursuit of culinary inspiration and edible excellence."It's been the most amazing journey but also the most humbling of these last 12 months," Ramsay said.Under the guidance of local experts and food legends he meets along the way, Ramsay will partake in culinary customs, learn about delicious delicacies and taste fresh flavors unique to each region."You know, I thought I knew Texas, especially the south, but no, herding cattle with two talented teenage cowgirls and then just seeing their discipline and how hard they are working, you just think, wow this is incredible," Ramsay said.Once he gathers his ingredients, Ramsay's tasked with joining another local top-notch chef to put on a multi-course meal of delicacies for the people who helped him gather those ingredients."I went into this cave to hunt a wild rattlesnake and my guide was a blind man and we're listening to the beat of the tail of the rattle to discover where they were," he said.This season, you'll see Ramsay feast his way through Portugal, Croatia, Mexico, Texas, Maine, Puerto Rico, Iceland, the Smoky Mountains, Michigan, and Finland."I understood what an amazing chili was and done properly now, I'll taste anything, I need to, to get educated," Ramsay said.Don't miss the third season premiere of "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted" on Monday, May 31 at 9/8c on National Geographic and it will be available the next day on Disney+.After its Memorial Day premiere, the series will air weekly on Sundays at 9/8c, beginning on Sunday, June 6.