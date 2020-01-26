kobe bryant

Grammys pre-ceremony opens with moment of silence for Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES -- The Grammy Awards pre-telecast ceremony opened with a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.

Interim Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. opened the ceremony where dozens of Grammys are handed out before the main show, telling attendees, "As most of you may know, we lost Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter accident today."

"Since we are in his house, I would ask you to join me in a moment of silence," Mason said.

Artists arriving at the show reacted to Bryant's death and his influence.

Blues artist and Grammys nominee Keb' Mo' called Bryant's death "a huge loss."

"He's just a huge role model," Keb' Mo' said.

British artist Labrinth said: "It was insane news to hear this morning. He's been part of my life for a very long time. ... I couldn't believe it."

Sibley Scoles arrived on the red carpet with the numbers 24 and 8 on her arm in Bryant's honor.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showsstaples centerkobe bryantmusic newsgrammy award
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash | LIVE REPORT
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscar win for 'Dear Basketball'
Kobe's big night at Lower Merion in 2010
Kobe Bryant death: World reflects on basketball legend's life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant, daughter among those killed in California helicopter crash
LIVE: Special coverage on death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant
Local figures, sports community react to the death of Kobe Bryant
Kobe's big night at Lower Merion in 2010
Watch when Kobe told the world he's going pro
1 dead, several injured in crash on Blue Route
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Kelly Drive
Show More
Teen and infant daughter reported missing in Upper Darby
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Breezy
5th case of new coronavirus confirmed in US
Police locate car in fatal Broad Street hit-and-run
Owner offers reward for safe capture of escaped emu
More TOP STORIES News