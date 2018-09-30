ENTERTAINMENT

Gwyneth Paltrow marries producer Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow marries producer Brad Falchuk. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on September 30, 2018.

Gwyneth Paltrow is a married woman once again.

The Oscar-winning actress tied the knot this weekend with her producer fiance, Brad Falchuk.

The two said "I Do" in a private ceremony in the Hamptons yesterday.

Among the A-list celebrities at the event were Paltrow's Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr., Steven Spielberg, Jerry Seinfeld and Cameron Diaz.

