'Hamilton' hits the stage, begins 12-week Philadelphia run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Broadway's hit show, "Hamilton," opens at the Forrest Theatre Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

The popular Broadway musical tells the story of America's Founding Father, Alexander Hamilton, through a blend of hip-hop, jazz, blues and R&B. It premiered on Broadway in 2015 and won 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

"It tells it through hip hop and a whole new vocabulary that really just makes it both contemporary and timeless at the same time," Frances Egler of the Kimmel Center previously told Action News.

To ensure you're in the room where it happens, official tickets can be only be purchased at the Forrest Theatre Box Office located at 1114 Walnut Street or online at www.telecharge.com/Hamilton

The show will be in Philadelphia for 12 weeks, from August 27 through November 17, 2019.
