Arts & Entertainment

Happy Ken Day! See fun facts about Barbie's beau

EMBED <>More Videos

Wednesday is Ken Day, observed annually on March 13.

By Sue Herrmann
If you're a Barbie Girl, you know that one of the most enchanting men on Earth is Ken Carson, the dream boat that occupies Barbie's every waking thought.

Wednesday is Ken Day, observed annually on March 13.

Ken Day celebrates the day in 1961 when the Ken doll first appeared on the scene, exhibited at a toy fair by his makers Mattel.

Ken Day is probably best celebrated with a wholesome date night or a barbecue on the beach, a very large hair-do, and some polyester leisure wear.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentholidaymattelus worldbarbie
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family confirms mother, 17-month-old son dead in Newport
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
2 injured after gunman opens fire on SUV 13 times in West Oak Lane
Nick Foles writes thank you note to Philly, Eagles fans
Brent Celek places first sports bet at Valley Forge Casino
2 SUVs, tanker truck collide on I-95 in Chester
3 taken into custody after raid at Reading apartment
Show More
N.J. teen overcomes homelessness, accepted to 17 colleges
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
4-year-old cancer patient becomes honorary Pa. trooper
Manafort given more than 3.5 years of extra prison time
More TOP STORIES News