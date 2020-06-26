Harrah's Philadelphia Casino in Chester reopens with safety protocols

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Action News got a preview of what Harrah's Philadelphia Casino looks like prior to it reopening on Friday.The Chester, Pennsylvania casino was putting the finishes touches on all of the changes it needed to undergo to open as the region moves to the green phase of Governor Tom Wolf's reopening plan.Casinos, as well as theaters and shopping malls, can open with 50% occupancy.There will be temperature check stations. All guests and team members will be required to have their temperature checked via thermal scanners before entering the property.Employees will be spraying down all shared surfaces with professional equipment.Masks are required for all guests and employees.The casino says slot machine banks are arranged to allow for proper physical distancing and, for table games, positions are limited at each table.Harrah's Philadelphia reopens at 11 a.m.