Arts & Entertainment

Prince Harry and Meghan start 1st official tour as family with Archie in Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa -- Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are starting their first official tour as a family with their infant son, Archie, in South Africa.

On Monday they are spending the first day of their 10-day, multi-country tour in Cape Town, visiting girls' empowerment projects and former residents of the District Six community. The vibrant mixed-race community was relocated from the inner city during South Africa's harsh period of apartheid, or white minority rule.

The royal couple's visit also will focus on wildlife protection, entrepreneurship, mental health and mine clearance - a topic given global attention by Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, when she walked through an active mine field during an Africa visit years ago.

Harry later will break away for visits to Botswana, Angola and Malawi.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentafricaroyal familyprince harrymeghan markleu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10 rescued from fast-moving fire in Parkside
Man electrocuted attempting to steal wire from construction site, police say
N.J. mom believes missing daughter may be victim of human trafficking
Search for missing Dulce Maria Alavez enters day 8
AccuWeather: It's autumn, but feels like summer today
More than 80 residents rescued from burning senior living center
Stolen school bus crashes into car, bursts into flames
Show More
Firefighters battling massive blaze in Lakewood Twp.
Neighborhood dispute leads to shooting in Point Breeze
Emmys red carpet fashion: PHOTOS
Stafford, Agnew lead Lions over Eagles 27-24
Hazmat situation at VA hospital in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News