Actress Helen McCrory, of 'Peaky Blinders' and 'Harry Potter,' dead at 52

McCrory's husband, actor Damian Lewis, said she died 'peacefully at home'
British actress Helen McCrory, who starred in the television show "Peaky Blinders" and the "Harry Potter" movies, has died, her husband said Friday. She was 52 and had been suffering from cancer.

Her husband, actor Damian Lewis, said McCrory died "peacefully at home" after a "heroic battle with cancer."

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly," Lewis wrote on Twitter. "God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

McCrory played the matriarch of a crime family on "Peaky Blinders" and the scheming Narcissa Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" movies.
