SANTA CLAUS

Here Comes Santa: Well, he's already at Philly malls

EMBED </>More Videos

It's the most wonderful time of the year, as Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive in Philadelphia. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Not 24 hours after the last trick-or-treater rang the doorbell for a fun-size Snickers, companies began airing their holiday commercials.

The talk of Black Friday deals is in full swing and Christmas songs are playing on the radio. Of course, one classic is 'Here Comes Santa Claus.'

That songs depicts ol' St. Nick making his way on Christmas Eve, but in the Delaware Valley, you don't have to wait that long to see him!

In fact, Santa has already arrived at area malls and is scheduled to be at most others within the next two weeks.

If you want to make sure your little one gets a spot to see the jolly guy, you can sign up for photo sessions online for a majority of his mall visits.

Here's a list of where and when you can find Mr. Claus (and, yes, we've checked it twice). The date, unless otherwise noted, means the first day of his appearances at that location.

Pennsylvania

King of Prussia Mall - The Plaza - November 2

Montgomery Mall - November 2

King of Prussia Mall - The Court - November 9

Oxford Valley Mall - November 9

Springfield Mall - November 9

Neshaminy Mall - November 10
Plymouth Meeting Mall - November 10

Willow Grove Park Mall - November 10

Philadelphia Mills - November 16

Even more locations to see Santa:

Dilworth Park - November 23 only

Franklin Square - Arrives November 23, then Saturdays, December 1 - 22

Suburban Square - December 1 only

And of course - Santa and Mrs. Clause will appear during the 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade on the Ben Franklin Parkway on Thanksgiving Day (see last year's appearance in the video above).

New Jersey

Deptford Mall - November 7
Cherry Hill Mall - November 10

Moorestown Mall - November 10

Delaware

Christiana Mall - November 10

Concord Mall - November 17

Let us know on social media if you see Santa anywhere else in the Philly area!
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentphilly newssanta clausmallchristmasholiday
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA CLAUS
Trump responds to NC boy asking for help for father with kidney failure
90-year-old woman breaks it down with Santa
Follow Along: NORAD Santa Tracker 2017
Trump takes calls from children on Christmas Eve
More santa claus
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
'Fresh Off the Boat' tackles Asian driving stereotype
4 must-see performances and arts events in Philadelphia this weekend
6abc's Walnut Street Theatre "Matilda" Sweepstakes Rules
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 killed, 3 injured in crash on Route 42 in Gloucester Twp.
Man dies after being shot 11 times in West Philadelphia
Off-duty officer helps save Havertown fire victim's family
2 men stabbed at party inside Frankford garage
3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash
Man shot outside Philadelphia takeout restaurant
Tired and angry, migrant caravan splinters in Mexican state
Woman at center of harassing rant in viral video turns herself in
Show More
Passenger flees after car crashes into Center City church
Yoga shooter appeared to have made misogynistic videos
AccuWeather: Sunny And Chilly
Beloved pugs stolen from man's car outside NJ Goodwill
Mother searching for justice in murder of 16-year-old son
More News