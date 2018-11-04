Here Comes Santa: Well, he's already at Philly malls

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Not 24 hours after the last trick-or-treater rang the doorbell for a fun-size Snickers, companies began airing their holiday commercials.
The talk of Black Friday deals is in full swing and Christmas songs are playing on the radio. Of course, one classic is 'Here Comes Santa Claus.'
That songs depicts ol' St. Nick making his way on Christmas Eve, but in the Delaware Valley, you don't have to wait that long to see him!
In fact, Santa has already arrived at area malls and is scheduled to be at most others within the next two weeks.
If you want to make sure your little one gets a spot to see the jolly guy, you can sign up for photo sessions online for a majority of his mall visits.
Here's a list of where and when you can find Mr. Claus (and, yes, we've checked it twice). The date, unless otherwise noted, means the first day of his appearances at that location.
Pennsylvania
King of Prussia Mall - The Plaza - November 2
Montgomery Mall - November 2
King of Prussia Mall - The Court - November 9
Oxford Valley Mall - November 9
Springfield Mall - November 9
Neshaminy Mall - November 10
Plymouth Meeting Mall - November 10
Willow Grove Park Mall - November 10
Philadelphia Mills - November 16
Even more locations to see Santa:
Dilworth Park - November 23 only
Franklin Square - Arrives November 23, then Saturdays, December 1 - 22
Suburban Square - December 1 only
And of course - Santa and Mrs. Clause will appear during the 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade on the Ben Franklin Parkway on Thanksgiving Day (see last year's appearance in the video above).
New Jersey
Deptford Mall - November 7
Cherry Hill Mall - November 10
Moorestown Mall - November 10
Delaware
Christiana Mall - November 10
Concord Mall - November 17
Let us know on social media if you see Santa anywhere else in the Philly area!
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps